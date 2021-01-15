Theis (COVID-19 protocols) is available Friday against the Magic, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Theis and the Celtics are playing their first game since Jan. 8 as a result of postponements. Across his past two appearances, Theis is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes.
