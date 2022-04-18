Theis posted four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal over twenty minutes in Sunday's 115-114 Game 1 win over the Nets.

Boston will need better efforts from Theis, especially with Robert Williams (knee) out, if they want to get by Brooklyn. While Theis started, reserves Grant Williams and Derrick White played more minutes as the Celtics tried to match Brooklyn's smaller, quicker lineups. For the rest of the series, Theis may continue to match Net Andre Drummond's modest minutes, as both bigs play a similar old-school style. But when the pace picks up, Theis will probably find himself on the bench.