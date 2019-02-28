Celtics' Daniel Theis: Misses all five shots in loss
Theis eked out zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), zero rebounds, two assists and one block across in Wednesday's 97-92 home loss to Portland.
Yes, despite ten minutes of run, the big reserve couldn't score or gather even one rebound, adding to the woes of a Boston squad that has now lost four straight. Over his past six games, Theis has averaged a woeful 3.3 points, 1.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, despite fellow big Aron Baynes being out due to a foot injury. The rugged German and his Boston teammates hope to turn things around Friday at home versus the Wizards.
