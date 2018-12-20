Theis delivered four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 111-103 home loss to the Suns.

Two minutes into the game, Boston lost Aron Baynes to a broken left hand. That left the C's with only Robert Williams and Theis as available bigs, but Theis' production was still modest. Theis has been dealing with knee and foot problems over the past few months and still looks a tad tentative. With Baynes out for a month and both Al Horford (knee) and Marcus Morris (knee) day-to-day, Boston will need big minutes from Theis and Williams Friday versus the Bucks.