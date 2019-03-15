Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable Saturday
Theis (illness) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Theis is in danger of missing a second straight contest due to an illness. Information about his status should arrive following the team's pregame activities.
