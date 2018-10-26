Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable with left foot sprain
Theis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left foot.
Theis presumably picked up the injury during Thursday's win over the Thunder, where he played just nine minutes. More information on his status should arrive following morning shootaround. With Aron Baynes (hamstring) also questionable, the Celtics could be thin in the frontcourt. If both players happen to be sidelined, Robert Williams, Marcus Morris, Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele are all candidates to see expanded roles.
