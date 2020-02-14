Theis recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime win over the Clippers.

Theis struggled with foul trouble in the win and was only able to log 24 minutes in a game that gained two extra periods of basketball. However, the center continued to be very efficient from the field and on the defensive end. He has now shot over 50 percent in 13 of his last 14 games. For his first tilt following the All-Star break, Theis will face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Wolves next Friday night.