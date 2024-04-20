White (ankle) is not on the injury report and will be available to face the Heat on Sunday.

White missed Boston's final two games of the regular season, but that was because the team was being cautious with him and wanted to keep him fresh for the postseason. As such, expect White to handle his regular workload in the backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday. White averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 32.6 minutes per game in the regular season.