White chipped in 25 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-84 win over Miami in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

White co-led the Celtics in scoring on Wednesday alongside Jaylen Brown, and he enjoyed playing a more prominent role on offense with Kristaps Porzingis (calf) sidelined and with Jayson Tatum taking a bit of a step back on the scoring side of things. White reached the 20-point mark in three of his five appearances in the series against the Heat, and he should remain an offensive menace in the Eastern Conference Semifinals regardless of whether the Celtics face the Magic or the Cavaliers.