White posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason win over the 76ers.

White finished behind Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Hugo Gonzalez in scoring. However, despite the 32-year-old's scoring contributions, he shot just 20.0 percent from deep, which isn't an encouraging sign after he shot a career-low 27.3 percent from downtown during the 2026 Playoffs. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia, White could see more offensive opportunities than ever in 2026-27, and since he worked on his shot during the offseason, his three-point issues might be behind him.