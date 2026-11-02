White registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 win over the Magic.

White has been underwhelming to start the season, and fantasy managers likely expected better numbers from the veteran combo guard. While White continues to see steady playing time above 30 minutes, reaching that mark in four of his six appearances, he has scored 15-plus points just twice. White's defensive activity and three-point shooting provide a useful foundation, but his scoring numbers are down compared to recent years -- he's averaging just 11.8 points per game, and that would be his lowest mark since joining the Celtics in the 2021-22 season.