White contributed 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime win over the Nets.

White struggled from deep, making just one of seven three-point attempts, but his seven assists helped offset the inefficient scoring. His role as one of Boston's most important players is pretty much set in stone, but he needs to be more efficient with his outside shot to reach his fantasy ceiling. Through four games this season, White is averaging just 12.5 points per game while shooting 31.8 percent from deep, so there's definitely room for improvement there.