White amassed 14 points (6-21 FG, 2-12 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 88-87 loss to the Warriors.

White endured an especially difficult shooting performance, converting just two of his 12 three-point attempts despite finishing with Boston's second-highest point total. His five assists helped soften the impact, but the absence of blocks and limited defensive production made this a disappointing outing for fantasy managers. White's ability to contribute across multiple categories remains valuable, although his efficiency was a significant drawback Sunday.