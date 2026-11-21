White (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Sacramento.

White drew the questionable tag for Saturday's game due to left AC joint sprain in his shoulder. The veteran guard will be in street clothes for the first leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set, but he could make his return Sunday against the Warriors. With Jayson Tatum (rest) also out, Payton Pritchard and Paul George will carry the workload for the Celtics, and there will be more opportunities for the likes of Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh.