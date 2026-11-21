White (shoulder) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against Sacramento.

White is dealing with a left AC joint contusion, and the ailment could force him to miss his first outing of the season. Across 15 games in 2026-27, White is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes. If he's unable to play, Payton Pritchard may join the starting lineup, while Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman should see a bump in minutes off the bench.