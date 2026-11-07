White posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 119-80 win over the Hornets.

White delivered an efficient performance despite limited playing time, connecting on a season-high four three-pointers and dishing out at least five assists for a second consecutive outing. His 25-minute cameo was his second-shortest outing of the season, but it came because of Boston's commanding advantage, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much. Despite the reduced workload, White maintained strong fantasy production, and his combination of perimeter shooting, playmaking and defensive contributions continues to provide a reliable foundation.