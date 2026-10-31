White finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Bulls.

It was the second time in three games that White failed to score in double digits while attempting less than 10 field goals, but he did contribute defensively with two steals. White's production is streaky, and even with Jaylen Brown (knee) now in Philadelphia, the former is still serving in a complementary role to Jayson Tatum, Paul George and even Payton Pritchard off the bench.