White closed Sunday's 131-94 victory over Dallas with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

White helped Boston establish early control, and the Celtics' enormous advantage let their starters rest for much of the second half. His 23 minutes reflected the one-sided score more than a change in his responsibilities, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about his reduced playing time, as he's logged fewer than 30 minutes in four of his last five appearances amid a dominant stretch for Boston. White continues to provide valuable three-point shooting and defensive production from the guard position, and Boston's six-game winning streak has given him plenty of opportunities to contribute without needing to carry the offense. White has also been trending in the right direction as a scorer, going 7-for-16 from deep in his last two games after a cold 8-for-27 stretch over five games between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10.