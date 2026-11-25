White notched six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-116 victory over Washington.

White's shooting woes continued Tuesday, and he's now shot a lackluster 16.1 percent from downtown over his last four outings. However, the veteran guard still grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds while dishing out at least five dimes for a third straight game. White has struggled with consistency on the offensive end this season and is now averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field across 17 regular-season games.