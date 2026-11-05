White notched 24 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Bucks.

White overcame a difficult perimeter shooting performance by converting all nine free-throw attempts while adding seven assists and three combined defensive stats. His 36-minute workload and substantial offensive involvement were encouraging, particularly after a relatively quiet outing against Orlando in his previous game. White's combination of playmaking, defensive production and scoring opportunities continues to support a dependable fantasy ceiling, and he should remain one of Boston's go-to players on offense, although a step or two below the likes of Jayson Tatum and Paul George.