White posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, one rebound, four blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during the Celtics' 98-93 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

White and the rest of the Celtics role players were tasked with larger workloads on the second game of a back-to-back set due to the absence of Paul George (illness). White answered the call by leading the Celtics with a season-high four blocks and finished second on the team in both points and assists behind Jayson Tatum (24 points and eight assists). It was a nice bounce-back performance from White after he put up only five points against the 76ers on Tuesday. The veteran guard is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 threes, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.3 minutes per game in November.