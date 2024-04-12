White (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
The Celtics have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so White and the team's other key contributors will get the night off in the second half of a back-to-back set. White's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against Washington.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Iffy against Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Nears double-double in return•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Good to go against Portland•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Questionable for Friday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Goes for 22 points in upset loss•