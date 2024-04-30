White produced 38 points (15-26 FG, 8-15 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 41 minutes during Monday's 102-88 victory over Miami in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

White dominated both ends of the floor, guiding the Celtics to victory in Game 3 against the Heat. He led all players in scoring and blocked shots, demonstrating his versatility. Now leading 3-1, Boston will look to wrap up the series Wednesday in front of their home fans.