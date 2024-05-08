White registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt), one rebound and five assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

White embraced a bigger role on offense on a night where Jayson Tatum struggled (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), and he responded by delivering his third consecutive game with 25 or more points. White has taken a step forward with Kristaps Porzingis (calf) sidelined, and it'd be fair to consider him Boston's third-best offensive weapon under the current lineup construction. He'll aim to keep the streak alive in Game 2 on Thursday, as the Celtics have gone 20-3 this season when he's scored 20 or more points between the regular season and the playoffs.