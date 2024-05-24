White ended Thursday's 126-110 win over the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics in their Game 2 victory, but White was impressive in his own right as well, recording at least 20 points for the fifth time in the current playoff run and also filling out the stat sheet admirably. White holds a secondary role in the Celtics' offensive scheme, but he still delivers excellent fantasy value due to his all-around ability and occasional scoring exploits.