White finished Sunday's 105-98 win over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 38 minutes.

White will grab most of the headlines following this Game 2 win due to a game-saving block in the dying stages of the fourth quarter when the Mavericks were inching closer to mounting a comeback, and he also made some clutch buckets in the second half every time Dallas posed a threat. White will rarely carry the Celtics on offense, but the little things he does on both ends of the court are essential for the Celtics to be two games away from winning the NBA title. White's versatility and excellent three-point stroke make him a strong fantasy play across all formats.