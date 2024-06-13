White amassed 16 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 victory over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

White was ice cold in the first half, but hit some clutch second-half three-pointers to help Boston take a 3-0 Finals lead. And his two blocks highlighted a Celtics' defensive effort that once again held Dallas under 100 points. The veteran guard was one of four Boston starters to see over 40 minutes of run. White and his teammates will try to close out the Finals on Friday in Dallas.