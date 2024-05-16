White closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

White had a strong outing from deep in Wednesday's series-clinching win, connecting on a quartet of threes to go along with a half-dozen assists, a handful of rebounds and a pair of blocks in a near 20-point showcase. White stepped up for Boston in the semifinals, tallying at least 18 points in two of the five contests. White could be a key factor once again for the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals as an additional option offensively behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.