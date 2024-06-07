White amassed 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

White did what we've come to expect from him in Game 1. The performance marked White's sixth consecutive with at least 13 points and four assists, and he's committed only four total turnovers during this stretch compared to nine steals and 11 blocks. He's also hit at least one three-pointer in every playoff game this season.