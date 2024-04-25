White tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound, one block and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 loss to Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round.

White provided a boost on the offensive end of the court for Boston in a losing effort, handing out a team-high-tying quartet of assists to go along with a pair of threes and concluding as one of three Celtics in double figures in scoring. White has pitched in nicely behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the first round, recording at least 13 points and four rebounds in both outings against Miami.