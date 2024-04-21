White contributed 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 win over the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

White returned for the start of the postseason after missing Boston's final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury, crossing the 20-point mark while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and concluding as one of two players with 20 or more points in a Game 1 victory. White surpassed the 20-point mark in 19 games over the regular season, doing so for the first time since recording 22 points on March 28.