White (back) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers. Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
White will return to action Sunday after missing Boston's previous contest with a back contusion. White is averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 35.6 minutes across his last 10 outings.
