White is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
With the Celtics already locking up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising for White to sit out Friday's contest. If White is ultimately ruled out, Payton Pritchard and Jaden Springer are candidates to receive increased playing time.
