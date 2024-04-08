White had 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 victory over Portland.

White returned to the court Sunday after missing Boston's previous game with a back contusion, going on to lead all Celtics in assists while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and concluding as one of three players with 15 or more points. White has distributed nine or more assists in six games this season, adding 15 or more points in five of those outings.