White (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

White appeared in the Celtics' last four games, but he'll be unavailable for Friday's matchup due to a low back contusion. Jaylen Brown (hand) will also be sidelined against the Kings, so Sam Hauser, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard and Svi Mykhailiuk could see increased roles Friday.