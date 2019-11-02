Williams banged out 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Friday's 104-102 home win over the Knicks.

This was Williams' best game through his very young five-game NBA career. The rookie's efforts were needed, as Boston was missing Enes Kanter (knee), Robert Williams (hip) and Jaylen Brown (illness). The Tennessee product looked surprisingly comfortable, confidently communicating with Boston's vets, switching well on defense, and banging down low versus New York's bigger lineup. Boston now hits the road for eight of their next 10 games, starting with Tuesday's game in Cleveland.