Williams posted 16 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Hawks.

Williams drew a sixth consecutive start Wednesday and was nearly perfect from the floor in the narrow win. He's scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.