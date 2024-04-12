Williams (ankle) won't play Friday night against the Celtics.
Williams was being considered a game-time call due to a right ankle sprain, and it's been decided he's not healthy enough to suit up. Aleksej Pokusevski and Marques Bolden should see more chances at center with Williams and Nick Richards (foot) sidelined.
More News
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Efficient in victory•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Fills stat sheet Sunday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Will remain in starting lineup•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Expected to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Available for Wednesday•