Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Williams will miss back-to-back games due to an ankle injury to end his 2023-24 campaign. After a slow start with the Mavericks, Williams was shipped to Charlotte at the deadline and was a consistent producer. He made 29 appearances (10 starts) for the Hornets and averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks in 30.6 minutes per game. Williams is still under contract for three more seasons.