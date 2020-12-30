Tatum scored a game-high 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 win over the Pacers.

The Celtics trailed by as much as 17 points in the third quarter but a 33-17 final frame and a big performance by Tatum erased the deficit. The 22-year-old has recorded double-doubles in back-to-back games while dropping at least 20 points in four straight to begin the season, but he'll get no time to rest on his laurels with Boston hosting Memphis on Wednesday.