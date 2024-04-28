Tatum logged 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 104-84 victory over Miami in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum co-led the Celtics in scoring Saturday with Jaylen Brown, but Tatum also made his presence felt in other categories, particularly in the rebounding column, another category in which he led the team. Tatum's eight makes from the charity stripe salvaged what could've been a subpar scoring performance for the star forward, and he'll aim to bounce back from a poor shooting display in Game 4 on Monday.