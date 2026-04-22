Tatum closed with 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to Philadelphia in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum was ice cold from beyond the arc but missed out on a triple-double by just one assist. Through two postseason contests, he's averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 47.2 percent shooting from the field.