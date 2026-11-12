Tatum ended with 24 points (6-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 98-93 win over the Raptors.

Tatum didn't shoot the ball well Wednesday, though he still played well enough to lead the Celtics to their fourth consecutive victory. The 2017 No. 3 overall pick is now averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and a career-best 7.5 assists over 34.0 minutes in 11 regular-season games. Tatum hasn't been efficient, especially from deep, but he could turn things around sooner rather than later given his history as a star scorer.