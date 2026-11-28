Tatum posted 20 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals over 38 minutes in the Celtics' 87-86 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Tatum set the tone early with 13 points in the first quarter and was a big reason why the Celtics entered halftime with a 12-point lead. He faded in the second half, however, and he failed to score a point in the fourth quarter while missing all four of his field-goal attempts. He also committed three of his four turnovers in the final quarter, and the loss means the Celtics will be on the road for the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. Boston has lost five of its last six games, with Tatum lacing up in five of those contests while averaging 27.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.8 steals over 37.2 minutes per game in that span. The Celtics will hit the road for three of their next four games, starting with a back-to-back Texas set against the Spurs and Mavericks on Sunday and Monday, respectively.