Tatum closed with 27 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 88-87 loss to the Warriors.

Tatum led Boston in scoring and delivered another well-rounded performance, but his late-game shooting struggles proved costly. He missed a free throw that could have tied the game and couldn't convert a contested jumper at the buzzer. Despite the disappointing finish, his combination of scoring, rebounding and playmaking remains an excellent fantasy foundation, particularly with the Celtics continuing to rely heavily on his offensive production. He's scored at least 20 points in his last eight games while averaging 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over that stretch.