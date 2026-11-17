Tatum produced 24 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-105 loss to the Magic.

Tatum struggled at times to find his shooting touch in this one, though he still led Boston in the scoring department with the help of a team high in field-goal attempts. He also impressed on the boards, securing double-digit rebounds for the first time this year on the way to his second double-double of the campaign. Tatum's first double-double of the season took place on opening night when he dished out 12 dimes in Detroit.