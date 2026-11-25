Tatum racked up 41 points (13-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 9-14 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 131-116 win over the Wizards.

Tatum got off to a hot start, pouring in six triples by halftime, and finished with a season-high in scoring. This was his second 40-plus-point performance of the season, and he also chipped in two blocks after failing to record any swats in his previous two outings. Tatum has been a top-20 option this season, averaging 27.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.9 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 84.2 percent at the stripe.