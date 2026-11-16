Tatum posted 32 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-94 win over Dallas.

Tatum responded nicely to his 6-for-21 shooting (2-11 3Pt) night in Wednesday's 98-83 victory against Toronto. He delivered a game-high 32 points thanks to an efficient outing from the field, and he's now connected on 44.4 percent of his triples over his last five outings. Tatum failed to produce a defensive stat for just the third time in his 12 appearances, and he should continue to demand a high usage rate as the leader in Boston.