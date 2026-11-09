Tatum tallied 21 points (6-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 117-97 win over the Bucks.

Tatum overcame inefficient overall shooting by connecting on five three-pointers and contributing six assists. He scored 16 points in the opening quarter, helping Boston recover from an early 14-point deficit, but he was pretty much a non-factor the rest of the way. His relatively modest workload reflected the comfortable victory, while his continued involvement as a scorer and facilitator supports his elite fantasy outlook. The 21-point output was a down performance given his season-long numbers, but fantasy managers shouldn't overreact for one inefficient outing in which he still attempted 19 shots.