Tatum notched 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-101 win over the 76ers.

Tatum delivered a balanced production while squaring off against former teammate Jaylen Brown, combining efficient perimeter shooting with useful rebounding, playmaking and rim protection. His two blocks added defensive value, while Boston's commanding fourth-quarter advantage kept him fresh in the latter stages of the contest. Tatum remains a reliable multi-category contributor with substantial scoring upside, and even if Paul George or Derrick White take over a game every now and then, Tatum's role as the Celtics' No. 1 scoring option won't change anytime soon. He's averaging 25.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over his last five contests.